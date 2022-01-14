NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.16. 639,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.59. The stock has a market cap of $667.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.