NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

