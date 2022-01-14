O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,920 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 930,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 200,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 360.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 879,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 688,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

