O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

