O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 89,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $259.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

