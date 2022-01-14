O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2,335.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $73.11 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

