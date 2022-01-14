O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

