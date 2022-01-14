O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 255.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

