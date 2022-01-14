O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,203 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

