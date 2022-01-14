Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of OSH opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

