Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,955. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 297,037 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

