Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.50% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

OXY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 187,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

