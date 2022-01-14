OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,304.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

