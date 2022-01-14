Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.41. 347,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,580,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,769 shares of company stock worth $8,341,151 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.