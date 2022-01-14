OIN Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $578,292.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $578,292.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.