Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $317.83

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $317.83, but opened at $324.43. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $322.54, with a volume of 5,777 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

