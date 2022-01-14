ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 5.9%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 90,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,181,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

