ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 5.9%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 90,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,181,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.