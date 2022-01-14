ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 285,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

