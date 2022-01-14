OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $54.65

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.65, but opened at $53.01. OneMain shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 946 shares.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

