Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OPHLF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

