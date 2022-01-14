Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. The company traded as high as $98.03 and last traded at $97.93. 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,776,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

