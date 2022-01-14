Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $11,738.65 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $11,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
