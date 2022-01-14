Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $11,738.65 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $11,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

