Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.06.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average is $184.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

