Oppenheimer Comments on AtriCure, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AtriCure in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ATRC opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AtriCure by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

