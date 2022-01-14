Oppenheimer Comments on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE WTS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

