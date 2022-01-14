Oppenheimer Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

VCTR stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last ninety days. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

