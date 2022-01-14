OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Million

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce sales of $20.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $21.38 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 334,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,019. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $882.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.57 and a beta of 0.55.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,401. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

