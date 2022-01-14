Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.33. 567,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,022. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

