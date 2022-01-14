Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.