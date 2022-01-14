OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $497.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

