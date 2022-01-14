OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.
Shares of OGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $497.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OrganiGram
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.