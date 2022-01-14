Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 382.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 416,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 185,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 24,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

