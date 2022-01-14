Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,483 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

