Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Volume Tops $26,549.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $586,829.68 and $26,549.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00062695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.85 or 0.07671424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.47 or 0.99351637 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068234 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

