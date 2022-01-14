Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.