Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 20,559 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.59 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

