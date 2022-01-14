Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,368 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

