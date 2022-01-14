Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 311 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

