Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

