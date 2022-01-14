Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $915,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

