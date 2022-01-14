Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

