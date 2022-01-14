Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, an increase of 1,040.2% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS OROCF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 86,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,069. Orocobre has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Orocobre Company Profile

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

