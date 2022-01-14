Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.75. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Osisko Mining traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 494803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,516. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,400 in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -99.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

