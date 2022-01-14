Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otter Tail’s earnings. Otter Tail reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otter Tail will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otter Tail.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

