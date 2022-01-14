Ovintiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 52,319 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,703% compared to the average daily volume of 2,901 call options.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.