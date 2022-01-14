Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.28

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.28 and last traded at C$50.09, with a volume of 151326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.38.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 10.4199993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.