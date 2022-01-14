Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $103.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.