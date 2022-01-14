Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.20. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 64,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.