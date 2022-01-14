Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.69% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

