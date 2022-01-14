Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,257 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after acquiring an additional 179,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 130,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $43.68 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

