Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

